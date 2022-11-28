Hawaii leaders share Mauna Loa eruption updates

HAWAII (KITV4) -- The Hawaii County mayor, civil defense administrator, and the scientist in charge of the Hawaii volcano observatory hosted a meeting to share updates with the public. They say as of right now there is nothing definitive to share as it is too early on.
The lead scientist, Ken Hon says they are working to decide if it is a summit only eruption or summit plus rift eruption.
Hon says typically, a lot of eruption start off with their heaviest volume first, and then, after a few days, it starts to calm down a little bit.
As of right now, the lava is held inside the caldera and is not yet a threat, but lava flows can change rapidly.
Since the slopes are so steep, the lava has the ability to flow much faster. This is this is the main concern if it moves into the southwest rift zone.
For those who live on the steep sides of the southwest that need to be aware of that possibility.
There are currently no overflights being conducted as it is too dark to see anything, but once helicopters are bale to fly over the volcano more information can be released.
Leaders are watching the situation closely and say say the community is not at risk, but there is an ash advisory and anyone with respiratory issues should take precautions.
There are no evacuations in order, but there are shelters are in place in case of emergency. Shelters at at Old Airport Gymnasium in Kailua-Kona and at Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Kau for those who are self evacuating.
Hon says communities in certain areas should be prepared in case the situation intensifies.
"On the steep sides of the volcano out on that Southwest rift zone these lava flows can still move at great speed, we're talking hours, sometimes a few days, sometimes at most a week" shares Hon.