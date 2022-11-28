 Skip to main content
Hawaii leaders share Mauna Loa eruption updates

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities.

HAWAII (KITV4) -- The Hawaii County mayor, civil defense administrator, and the scientist in charge of the Hawaii volcano observatory hosted a meeting to share updates with the public. They say as of right now there is nothing definitive to share as it is too early on.

The lead scientist, Ken Hon says they are working to decide if it is a summit only eruption or summit plus rift eruption.

