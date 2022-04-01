Hawaii lawmakers want local blood banks to adopt updated FDA guidelines for more inclusive donor acceptance

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sen. Michelle Kidani introduced Senate Resolution 28 that requests the Blood Bank of Hawaii to immediately adopt the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) updated regulation that shorten or eliminate the extended window of time for certain blood donors.
“I introduced this resolution because a constituent of mine raised the concern that the FDA guidance was first passed in April of 2020. We started 2022 with an urgent call from the Hawaii Blood Bank for more blood donations to keep up with demand, and yet hundreds of donors that are eligible across the nation are still ineligible here," said Senator Kidani.
This rule primarily affected gay men due to an increased risk of spreading HIV. Gay men and nonbinary individuals were subject to a 3 month deferral.
Officials at Blood Bank of Hawaii say they support the legislation and ending the three month deferral period.
President and Blood bank Hawaii said in a statement, “It’s important to transition to an individual risk assessment to determine donor eligibility. As new blood testing and processing technologies are more widely available, implementation of these and future advances will enable the evolution towards policies more inclusive of all groups, including the LGBTQ+ community, while still ensuring blood safety."
Members of the LGBTQ community in Hawaii say this rule is a win win. They deserve to the opportunity to quote “save lives” and help end the blood shortage now that we are coming out of the pandemic.
"This will not only eliminate discrimination but will increase the amount of blood that will be available for people who need it in Hawaii, people of all sexual orientations and all genders. To feel like you cannot give blood and we have to be monitored when we want to donate, that was a big pushback for us. This change will really enhance the ability for people to save lives more freely,” said Camaron Miyamoto, director of LGBTQ center at UH Mano.
The president of Hawaii Blood Bank also said they spoke with members of the Congressional delegation to ask them to urge FDA to make the temporary guidance permanent, beyond the COVID-19 public health emergency.