Hawaii lawmakers talk about failed bills aimed at cracking down on illegal fireworks

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With fireworks expected to light up the skies this Fourth of July Weekend, most bills aimed at cracking down on illegal fireworks in Hawaii were duds this past session, except for one.
That measure raises the maximum fine for fireworks violations to $5,000.
In Hawaii, setting off fireworks is part of life even though aerial fireworks are illegal. That is why lawmakers were trying to enact measures earlier this year to curb illegal fireworks. They failed.
One bill would have led to the formation of a task force and another bill called for the inspection of containers when they come into Hawaii for illegal firecrackers. Those measures did not survive in the legislature.
”The concerns we have is with the aerials, and the improvised devices the m-80’s that can blow off a person’s hand or arm. And unfortunately it happens you will see the statistics," said Rep. John Mizuno, D - Kalihi Valley – Kam. Heights.
On the Big Island, Jesse Owen Thornton was killed making fireworks in his Fern Forest home house in May after a bottle rocket he was making exploded.
"They’ll dump out the powder inside and make something bigger. We advise against that. A lot of people get hurt and a lot of people get injuries to their hands, fingers, extremities some people get eye injuries," said Capt. Cris Bartolome with the Honolulu Fire Department.
And lawmakers like Karl Rhoads say, part of the problem for getting a comprehensive fireworks measure through the legislature is the Urban Versus Rural communities.
"Its an urban versus rural split. It's the urban areas, like my own district in Chinatown, or Nuuanu Valley, where people are hard hit with it. And in more rural areas, people are far enough apart that even if your neighbor is half a mile away it doesn't have the same sort of visceral problem where you jump out of your seat when a bomb goes off 300 yards away," said Sen. Karl Rhoads, D - Nuuanu – Punchbowl.
And these fireworks are big business even if they are illegal.
“Illegal fireworks has always been a problem in Hawaii. And it seems things have gotten worse. I’m hoping we don’t need a task force, but we can just implement laws to make it harder for individuals to obtain these illegal fireworks,” said Rep. Adrian Tam, D - Waikiki – Ala Moana.
Bartolome advises that if you set off your own "legal fireworks" do it outside and not near brush area. He also says to have things ready to extinguish a blaze in case something does catch fire.
And Bartolome says do not take apart the firecrackers to make your own bigger firework. Of the 11 people, Emergency Medical Services treated for fireworks injuries during New Year's Celebrations, patients included those who lost fingers and hand parts while holding explosive-type fireworks.