Hawaii lawmakers, residents express growing fear on extent of contaminated water at Red Hill

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island's
Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or
more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of
communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A cold front will move over the islands from the northwest
tonight and Friday, initially bringing a relatively short
period of heavy rainfall to Kauai and Oahu. The front is
expected to stall near Maui County and the Big Island late
Friday, bringing the potential for an extended period of
heavy rainfall as a slow-moving kona low forms west of Kauai
on Saturday. As the low develops, moisture associated with
the front will spread back toward the west, bringing the
threat of heavy rainfall to all islands, with this threat
likely persisting well into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt, and seas 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Foster Village resident Randy Galarsa said he's concerned about tainted water in his own faucet sinks.
"Because it's so close yeah. And you know, you hear the information after the fact. So by the time you get the information, you probably drank you know, water and you could get sick," he said. "Sometimes we just use tap water, fill up the jug with ice, but now you got to kind of wonder. Before you weren't looking at your water, but now you do."
Lawmakers are also wanting to know how widespread is the contamination.
"We still don't have definitive information as to what communities are actually affected by that," said Sen. Donna Mercado Kim, at a press conference Thursday. "The Department of Health has not been timely as to getting us that information and they said many of the civilian homes would have to check who they're paying their water bills to."
Both the Navy and Department and Health are awaiting test results from samples taken earlier this week from the Navy's water system. With limited information, neighbors are worried whether their water is safe.
State representative Sonny Ganaden said he's hoping the Navy will be more transparent in communicating the dangers to both families on the naval base, as well as the civilian population.
"We are really concerned that the Halawa shaft which represents around 20% of Honolulu's water supply has been reduced significantly by the Board of Water Supply," he said. "If petrochemicals are found in that shaft that could lead to a cascade of other issues."
Lawmakers were hoping to get test results today.
"We don't want to panic our community. We don't want to put out information that is not accurate perspective kind of do you think that the water system is not on the Board of Water Supply," Kim said. "At the same time, if there are concerns then we want to know about it."
Meanwhile, military families are still in limbo.
"They are fighting for their basic necessities, almost five days in with no answers from the Navy on how they can bathe their children. wash their dishes, do their laundry and basically focus on the lives that they need to lead," said Honolulu City Council member Radiant Cordero. "And many of them continue to put their lives on the line for a lot of us."
Lawmakers are working to open local schools and gyms where affected residents can shower and use the restroom.
