Hawaii lawmakers react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade, what's next for the Islands

HONOLULU -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats have taken steps to protect abortion access.
The decision also sets up the potential for legal fights between the states over whether providers and those who help women obtain abortions can be sued or prosecuted.
Here is an overview of Hawaii’s abortion legislation and local lawmakers' reactions to the SCOTUS decision:
Political control: Hawaii’s governor is a Democrat and Democrats control more than 90% of the seats in both the state House and Senate.
Background: Hawaii legalized abortion in 1970, when it became the first state in the nation to allow the procedure at a woman’s request. The state allows abortion until a fetus would be viable outside the womb. After that, it’s legal if a patient’s life or health is in danger. For many years, only licensed physicians could perform the procedure. Last year, the state enacted a law allowing advanced practice care nurses to carry out in-clinic abortions during the first trimester. This helps women on more rural islands who have been flying to Honolulu to obtain abortions because of doctor shortages in their communities. The law allows the nurses to prescribe medication to end a pregnancy and to perform aspiration abortion, a type of minor surgery during which a vacuum is used to empty a woman’s uterus.
Effect of Supreme Court ruling: Existing Hawaii law would allow abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and allows states to determine their own abortion regulations. Even so, Gary Yamashiroya, a spokesperson for the state attorney general’s office, said the attorney general is carefully considering measures Hawaii might take to protect and strengthen reproductive rights if Roe ends. “No matter the outcome, our state remains committed to reproductive freedom and choice,” he said in an emailed statement.
What’s next: Political support for abortion rights is strong. Anti-abortion bills are rarely heard at the state Legislature. When they have been, they haven’t made it out of committee. Gov. David Ige issued a statement supporting abortion rights when the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe leaked.
”No matter what the Supreme Court decides, I will fight to ensure a woman’s right to choose in the State of Hawaii,” Ige said.
The Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women earlier this month said 72% of the state Senate and 53% of state House members signed a pledge supporting abortion rights.
US Sen. Mazie Hirono:
“Today is a horrific day in America. The Supreme Court was confronted with a fundamental question: who should have control over a woman’s body, a woman or a bunch of politicians. Today, the Supreme Court decided it should be a bunch of politicians. Their decision to overturn Roe will go down as one of the worst decisions in the history of the Court.
“The far-right MAGA majority on the Supreme Court has stripped women in this country of a fundamental constitutional right we have relied on for nearly 50 years—which is what Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and extreme Republicans have wanted all along. Democrats in Congress are going to keep fighting to do everything we can to support women across the country—including expanding access to free contraception, protecting women’s health data, and passing the Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine the right to abortion into federal law.
“Women are going to suffer and die because of this decision. Republicans are going to have to answer for this in November.
“Justice Thomas has signaled this is not the end of their assault on our individual rights and freedoms. Everyone must awaken to the fact that this is just the tip of the iceberg. We must rally together and elect more Democrats in November to protect our Democracy and our civil rights.”
US Rep. Ed Case:
“The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down Roe v. Wade is tragic on so many fronts. It rejects the basic rights of women, condemns millions of women and their families back to a dark pre-Roe world, dismisses a careful balancing of interests that has stood for two generations, undermines our institutions of government and embarrasses us in the eyes of the world.
“Our Hawai‘i had it right with our first-in-the-nation law in 1970, and must now stand strong with other like-minded states against the further assault on women’s and other rights already underway until we can reverse this retreat to an intolerant past in our legislatures and courts."
US Sen. Brian Schatz:
“The Republican-controlled Supreme Court has ripped away abortion rights from millions of American women. While this ruling won’t impact Hawai‘i, which legalized abortion in 1970, we must fight back to protect reproductive rights for women across the country. A woman’s fundamental right to make decisions about her own body are hers alone – not the government’s.”
US Rep. Kai Kahele:
“Today, the Supreme Court failed us. The Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion is an assault on Americans’ means to safely choose their own future, and will further marginalize the most disadvantaged in our communities. I grieve with the women and families in our lives who will mark today as the day they were left behind by their country.
"The days my three young daughters were born were among the happiest days of my life. For my daughters and for all Americans, we must persist and fight for women’s right to choose, as generations before us have. Hawaiʻi was the first state to decriminalize abortion to support our values of equal opportunity and gender equity, and Hawaiʻi will continue to protect a woman’s right to choose.”
Hawaii Democratic Party:
“This infuriating decision will trigger laws in many states banning abortion and will open the door to a national abortion ban,” said Dennis Jung, Chair of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i.
“The Democratic Party of Hawai‘i condemns this decision. The Supreme Court of the United States, packed by Republican Presidents who lost the popular vote, has now overturned generations of precedent sending women’s rights in this country back to the 1950s. Hawai‘i will not go back. We will continue to fight for women’s right to choose.”
“Hawai‘i voters must come together to defend our laws which guarantee a woman’s right to choose. The Democratic Party of Hawai‘i will work with our legislators to expand access to reproductive healthcare throughout the state.”
This story will be updated as additional statements are released.