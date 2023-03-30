Hawaii lawmakers react to news of Trump indicment

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former president Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter with porn star Stormy Daniels.
The indictment is the first ever criminal case against a former US president.
KITV4 reached out to Hawaii lawmakers for their reactions to the news:
Hawaii US Rep. Jill Tokuda:
“The rule of law is a pillar of any democracy, and that means that no one, including former presidents, are above the law. The indictment of a former president is unprecedented in our nation’s history, yet so is the harm that Trump caused the country and to the office of the President. I have faith in our legal system and our courts to hear this case fairly and deliver justice.”
Hawaii US Sen. Brian Schatz:
“The judicial process is working independently as it should to uncover the facts and apply the law.”
Hawaii US Sen. Mazie Hirono:
“I have said that if the grand jury finds a reason to indict him, they should, and it appears they have. We will find what is in the indictment, but what this means is that though everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty, no one is above the law and everyone—including former presidents—can be held accountable. This is what the rule of law means.”
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.