 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii lawmakers react to news of Trump indicment

  • Updated
  • 0
NY grand jury investigating Trump will break for most of April, source says

The Manhattan grand jury hearing the hush money case involving former President Donald Trump, pictured here in 2018, is currently scheduled to break after April 5 and restart later in the month.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former president Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud

The indictment is the first ever criminal case against a former US president.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred