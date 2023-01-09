Hawaii lawmakers propose bill to make gambling, sports betting legal on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii lawmakers proposed a bill to make sports betting and poker legal on Oahu.
State Rep. John Mizuno is working to create a standalone sportsbook and card room, making it the first legal betting room in Hawaii.
There are currently over 7,200 illegal gaming rooms that can attract things such as drugs and prostitution. Mizuno says this will help eliminate those and create a legal and safe avenue for people to gamble.
Lawmakers say people from Hawaii are spending about a billion dollars a year in Las Vegas. If this bill passes, Hawaii could gain millions per year and use it to help create affordable housing in the state.
"Being practical and knowing that these things are taking place on our streets every day. To make like we are introducing something new is false. We are taking an industry that is being unregulated and putting it into regulation and benefiting our communities at the same time," said Rep. Daniel Holt, D – Sand Island.
Lawmakers say money raised from sports gaming will also go towards providing help to those who face gambling addictions.
