Hawaii lawmakers pass feasibility study into statewide universal pre-K program

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's long-standing effort to establish a universal no-cost pre-kindergarten program is closer to becoming a reality.

The State Legislature has passed Senate Resolution 7, which requests the Legislative Bureau to conduct a study on the feasibility of establishing such a program. The study will include research on other states that have plans to or are in the process of implementing universal pre-K programs.

It will also examine how such a program in the state may include appropriate school staffing, fair teacher compensation, adequate credentialing requirements and staff professional development or continuing education.

The report is scheduled to be sent to the Legislature for its review before the end of the 2023 Legislative Session.

