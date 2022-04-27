Hawaii lawmakers pass feasibility study into statewide universal pre-K program

Melissa Wong, a teacher at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 gives a lesson to her masked students in their classroom on September 27, 2021 in New York City. As states roll back masking requirements for students, a new study shows that masks helped cut Covid-19 infections in public K-12 schools that required them in the fall.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's long-standing effort to establish a universal no-cost pre-kindergarten program is closer to becoming a reality.
The State Legislature has passed Senate Resolution 7, which requests the Legislative Bureau to conduct a study on the feasibility of establishing such a program. The study will include research on other states that have plans to or are in the process of implementing universal pre-K programs.
It will also examine how such a program in the state may include appropriate school staffing, fair teacher compensation, adequate credentialing requirements and staff professional development or continuing education.
The report is scheduled to be sent to the Legislature for its review before the end of the 2023 Legislative Session.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.