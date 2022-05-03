Hawaii lawmakers pass dozens of bills before end of session

While the state legislative session ends Thursday, dozens of bills were passed Tuesday by local lawmakers.
Measures like the state's minimum wage bill and management of Mauna Kea received a lot of attention this legislative session, but many other measures also passed their final reading.
Under a bill passed by lawmakers, corrections officers will be put under a new Department of Corrections, while various state law enforcement agencies would be consolidated into one organization. The change would also include have a training academy and allow deputy sheriffs to patrol state facilities and highways.
"We don't need sheriffs in the court, as bailiffs. We had other ways of doing that before. We don't need them just at the airport, we can utilize them and get the most bang for our buck for law enforcement," said Senator Kurt Fevella.
Special elections ballots will look different under a bill passed. Instead of checking off the box for one candidate, voters will rank the top candidates instead. The majority of Hawaii lawmakers voted for this measure, but not all.
"I am not convinced raked choice is something we need. The system we have isn't broke so why fix it," said Representative Gene Ward.
Hawaii residents earning $100,000 or less will get a $300 tax rebate, under another bill passed. While those who make more will get less.
Senators and representatives said they they were able to get a lot done this legislative session because there was extra money to spend.
"We had a $3 billion surplus. I am grateful we are spending that surplus on schools, on teachers and wages so we have quality and qualified teachers," stated Representative Jeanne Kapela.
Along with pay raises for teachers, there is additional funding for specialty instructors as well as those working in rural areas.
Lawmakers also approved millions more to put in air conditioning units to cool classrooms around the state.
More than a billion dollars has also been set aside for Native Hawaiian issues.
Including putting an end to a 23 year lawsuit against the state, by Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries who sued for breaches of trust dating back as far as 1959.
"These are mostly kupuna now. Hundreds have passed away. They were essentially lied to, promised redress and lied to again. So this is a historic settlement," said Jarrett Keohokalole.
Those native Hawaiians will receive $328 million in the settlement approved by the legislature.
Lawmakers will still have a final vote on Thursday over a bill that would provide $600 million to get thousands of Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries onto homestead lots.
There are a number of other bills that will get a final reading before the legislative session ends this week.