Hawaii lawmakers pass bills to protect natural resources, mitigate climate change impacts

The Hawaii State Legislature passed several measures in their 2022 session that prioritize and steward Hawaii’s natural resources.
"The ten bills, and the budget adopted by the 2022 Legislature, will make meaningful changes to protect Hawaii's natural resources, from the top of Mauna Kea to our oceans, “ said District 7 Representative David A. Tarnas. “Safeguarding what makes Hawaii unique is critical for our residents and visitors, now and for generations to come”.
The bills passed include HB 2024, a $14 million sum that provides an alternative management framework for Mauna Kea, and will include Native Hawaiians in the management decisions for Mauna Kea, and provide support for astronomy that is consistent with a mutual stewardship paradigm in which ecology, the environment, natural resources, cultural practices, education, and science are in balance and synergy.
County authority has been expanded, to prioritize climate change and research areas, including:
HB 1436 expands the authority of counties to transfer development rights, to address areas at risk of sea level rise, coastal erosion, storm surge, or flooding associated with climate change.
HB 1672 authorizes counties to establish Special Improvement Districts for the purpose of environmental research, restoration, and maintenance; natural resource management; and natural hazard mitigation to improve environmental conditions and provide community benefits.
Other budget highlights relevant to the House Water and Land Committee:
- $500,000 in funding for DLNR for the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission;
- $8 million to DLNR for watershed protection projects statewide;
- Establishing and funding two new positions in the DLNR Na Ala Hele program to expand public access trails system statewide, and an additional $2 million for trail restoration;
- Establishing and funding 28 new positions in DLNR State Parks. Increasing the expenditure ceiling for the DLNR State Parks Special Fund by $12 million so that the park system can use revenues, primarily derived from non-resident visitor fees, for park maintenance and improvement;
- $300,000 and one new position to DLNR's hatchery program to provide fingerlings and limu for restoration and restocking of fishponds;
-$1.5 million for the Hawaii Invasive Species Council, and $500,000 for DLNR to control little fire ants.