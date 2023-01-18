Hawaii lawmakers open 2023 Legislative Session; community invited to attend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii House of Representatives and Senate are meeting for the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. The community is invited to attend the opening floor session on Wednesday, but seating and parking will both be limited.
Topics of the 32nd State Legislature include affordable housing, mental health services, financial relief for low-income families and natural resources. Other topics include legalizing marijuana, gun safety, and legalizing gambling.
House Speaker Scott Saiki says legalizing gambling could do more harm than good.
"Gambling brings a lot of social issues along with it and I'm not sure if the cost of those social issues outweigh any revenue that we're goin to generate off of gambling," Saiki said.
Residents say they hope senators and representative create positive change for the community. Many residents feel affordable housing should be the main focus of legislators.
Maddie Ledda told KITV4 she notices more people are moving away from Hawaii because they can't afford housing.
"If house rates go down...maybe residents will make a change and stay here, stay home without having to leave the islands," Ledda said.
Sen. Lynn DeCoite says the high cost of living in the state is making it hard for people to afford to live here. She plans on addressing these issues during this session.
"Affordable housing needs to be addressed with what is the components around affordable housing. As we transition into renewable energies, it's the costs that are driving up others that cannot afford the transition of solar, of other electric vehicles that forces you to pay high costs on offsets. Those are the challenges that our residents are dealing with and it's trying to address how we can help them afford to live here," Decoite said.