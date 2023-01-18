 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii lawmakers open 2023 Legislative Session; community invited to attend

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Capitol

Topics of the 32nd State Legislature include affordable housing, mental health services, financial relief for low-income families and natural resources. Other topics include legalizing marijuana, gun safety, and legalizing gambling.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii House of Representatives and Senate are meeting for the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. The community is invited to attend the opening floor session on Wednesday, but seating and parking will both be limited. 

Topics of the 32nd State Legislature include affordable housing, mental health services, financial relief for low-income families and natural resources. Other topics include legalizing marijuana, gun safety, and legalizing gambling.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred