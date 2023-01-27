Hawaii lawmakers consider bill that will change the felony prosecution process

...FLOOD WATCH FOR MAUI COUNTY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU STARTING SATURDAY MORNING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A developing surface trough will act as a focus for cloud and
shower development over Oahu starting on Saturday. The bulk
of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and
coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas,
where stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm believes a passage of Senate Bill 36 is necessary, especially when it comes to protecting those who are victims of domestic violence felonies.
"There’s a chance for cross examination. When the trial comes up, if the victim is too afraid to testify or flees the jurisdiction, because there was a chance for cross examination, we can put the transcript of the preliminary hearing into evidence,” said Alm.
Alm added this essentially allows them to do the case without the victim, which could protect potential future victims from that defendant.
in 2022. the state supreme court issued the Obrero decision, which meant the prosecutors in Hawaii had to get grand jury indictments in their cases, some involving violent criminals.
"All of these mechanisms are important for the efficient running of the Hawaii criminal justice system. The department asks this committee to support this bill with our support," said Amy Murakami, deputy attorney general.
Alm said he is thankful lawmakers are addressing the issue right at the beginning of the legislative session.
However, the public defender’s office supports bringing back preliminary hearings and wants to add amendments to Senate Bill 36.
"Which deals with information from the prosecutor's office to the defendant that lets them know that multiple times they’ve gone before the grand jury or they've gone before a judge seeking or finding probable. Right now, that’s not in the law and it’s not required," said William Bento, deputy public defender.
There will be further debate throughout the 2023 legislative session.