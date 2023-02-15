Hawaii lawmakers consider bill allowing for drones to monitor illegal fireworks activity

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon. This
watch may need to be extended beyond Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the islands from Thursday into the weekend. Heavy rainfall
will begin Thursday on the Big Island, spreading to the
remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy
rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated
areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii legislators are considering a bill that would allow drones to track illegal fireworks usage in the islands.
Senate Bill 821 would appropriate funds to the Department of Law Enforcement for the purchase of drones to monitor the use of illegal fireworks in Hawaii.
The Senate Ways and Means Committee amended the bill to include contents of Senate Bill 1339, the fireworks bill. This bill says the DLE will plan, coordinate, and engage in law enforcement operations to stop illegal fireworks.
Supporters say enforcement will help prevent injuries, keep kids and pets safe, and end the environmental and health threats these fireworks have on residents.
Those opposed to the bill say it will be too expensive to fund these drones.
The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is against the bill and says drones flying and hovering over homes where fireworks are being set off can cause danger by igniting and falling, causing property damage and injuries.
Drone operator George Russell says these devices have the capability to help notify law enforcement of where these fireworks are being set off.
"A lot of these software technologies will allow these drones to mesh or communicate with each other and can actually triangulate and pinpoint where the perpetrator who is conducting illegal fireworks actually is. Whether it be at their house, a park, or a sidewalk" Russell said.
Bill 821 would appropriate $1-million to fund the necessary drones for fiscal year 2023 to 2024.