Hawaii lawmakers, advocates renew push to lower blood alcohol limit for drunk driving

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt around Kauai. Elsewhere 10 to
20 kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While the years-long effort to lower Hawaii's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08 to 0.05 has become popular among Hawaii voters, it has also faced obstacles in the state legislature.
Still, lawmakers and advocates are renewing the push with a new bill this legislative session proposing to decrease the limit statewide.
"The reason I put the bill in is to save lives," State Sen. Angus McKelvey said. "We're not saying 'Go ahead, you can't have a few beers anymore. You can't relax and you can't pop a few cold ones and enjoy the 49ers' big victory this weekend.' But if you're going to do that, then make arrangements."
Hawaii Alcohol Policy Alliance Director Rick Collins said about 30% of car crashes in Hawaii involve alcohol.
"We think that's a problem and we think as a state we can do better," Collins added. "We've had to fight for so many things to make our roadways safer. We've had windshield wipers. We've had seatbelt laws. We've had airbag laws. This is just the next step in making our roadways safer."
Utah is the only state currently mandating a .05 BAC cap.
A study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported in the first year under Utah's lowered legal limit, the fatal crash rate there dropped by about 20%.