Hawaii Island traffic jams could have safety impact

HAWAII ISLAND - HI (KITV4) Growing traffic congestion in Hilo challenges residents and is raising concerns about safety. Traffic on Hawaii Island along Highway 130 and Highway 11 has been jamming up since the building of 4 subdivisions along the highways.
A drone video operator shared this traffic congestion as a warning before a disaster such as an earthquake or volcanic eruption strikes. Alo Ahuna-Alofaituli from Paradise Pictures shot the drone video and shared it on social media to get the word out about his concerns in the event of a disaster and residents need to be evacuated immediately.
Alo Ahuna-Alofaituli , Paradise Pictures says, “Volcanic activity is always there Pauoa side always has lava zones 2,3,1 if these people have to evacuate they have to evacuate thru this route. If we don’t do anything prior to that to set it up so they can actually leave they will be cut off and people might die.”
In the event of an evacuation, Mayor Mitch Roth acknowledges that will make the Traffic Jam up even worse. But says, he is working with The State on a solution. Since new subdivisions have been built over the past 10 years.
Mayor Mitch Roth, Hawaii County – Hawaii says, "We have been working with representative Greggor Ilagan last year looking at a bill site studies for alternative routes in the next year or so start those studies hopefully find alternate routes to reduce traffic jams that we are having out there.
Roth says, most of the land in the area is privately owned - so the County is working with property owners on solutions to alleviate traffic in the area.
Mayor Mitch Roth, Hawaii County – Hawaii says, "The routes are not very convenient at this time. What we want to do is do this study and hopefully find some better routes and hopefully between the county and the state can make some meaningful progress.
Ahuna-Alofaituli, "In my eyes when they do that they don’t look at bigger picture, 50 years or further. Do something now add on one lane…lasts 2 years but take a year. In order to make it happen.
KITV4 reached out to the Department of Transportation for comment and a spokeswoman says DOT is working on data regarding Highway 130 and will get back to us with that information.
Alo Ahuna-AloFaituli says showing this video in the hopes of causing action to fix the problem sooner rather than later.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.