Hawaii Island preparations for Tropical Storm Calvin

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - Hawaii County is expanding shelter locations, cancelling permits, halting public transit and restricting access to certain roads in preparation for Tropical Storm Calvin, as it is expected to hit the island Tuesday night. The county is currently under a Flash Flood Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning.
The Big Island could see up to 8 inches of rain, winds more than 60 mph and 15 feet surf on Eastern facing shores.
Starting Tuesday, Waipio Valley Access Road will only be accessible to residents and farmers. The closure will ensure if evacuation becomes necessary the roads will not be congested.
The Hele-On bus will be halting activity and having selective transit times. For additional closures or delays, follow their twitter or listen to the County Civil Defense messages.
All County camping permits will be cancelled from Tuesday to Wednesday to protect individuals from risks that arise while camping with inimical weather conditions.
The Hawaii County Clerk cancelled the following meetings:
Committee on Government Operations and External Affairs: Originally scheduled for 1:00 pm on July 18 – Cancelled. Rescheduled for July 25, 2023, at 10:30 am.
Committee on Finance: Originally scheduled for 9:00 am on July 19 – Cancelled. Rescheduled for July 25, 2023, at 9:00 am.
Regular Council Meeting: Originally scheduled for 10:00 am on July 19 – Cancelled. Rescheduled for July 26, 2023, at 9:00 am.
Hawaii County offices and facilities, such as the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division and Transfer Stations, will remain closed for safety. Animal Control will be open to respond to emergency animal needs during the storm.
Mayor Roth wants to remind all residents and visitors to take Tropical Storm Calvin seriously and make preparations for impacts that could hit Hawaii.
"While we hope for the best, it's crucial that we plan for the worst," Roth said. "The safety of our community is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that everyone remains safe and well-prepared throughout the duration of the storm."
Mayor Roth looks to remind residents to prepare emergency kits, secure loose outdoor items and to stay informed on the latest weather updates.
Hawaii residents are encouraged to sign up for Everbridge messages from Civil Defense. By signing up for these notifications, residents will receive notifications allowing them to remain informed on the most up-to-date information and make educated decisions.
Residents who receive evacuation orders should promptly follow the orders in a safe manner.