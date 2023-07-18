Hawaii Island preparations for Tropical Storm Calvin

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST THIS EVENING FOR MAUI
COUNTY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR OAHU AND KAUAI...
.Winds will steadily strengthen today through tonight as Tropical
Storm Calvin passes near the Big Island and south of the smaller
islands tonight. Damaging winds will be possible especially over
Maui County. The strongest winds will likely occur in areas over
and downwind of terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 12
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Oahu, and Niihau.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Calvin will produce periods of heavy rainfall
over Oahu and Kauai County starting later tonight through
Wednesday afternoon. Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding
conditions and landslides over steep terrain, especially over
windward mountain slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - Hawaii County is expanding shelter locations, cancelling permits, halting public transit and restricting access to certain roads in preperation for Tropical Storm Calvin expected to hit the island Tuesday night. The county is currently under a Flash Flood Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning.
The Big Island could see up to 8 inches of rain, winds more than 50 mph and 15 feet surf on Eastern facing shores.
The following locations are open as emergency shelter for people to stay safe during the storm:
Pāhoa High School
Hilo High School
Keaʻau Armory
Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pahala
Nāʻālehu Community Center
Honokaa High School
Hisaoka Gymnasium in Kohala
Waimea Elementary School
Shelters will be staffed with personnel and essential supplies. The shelters are pet-friendly however owners are expected to have a carrier, food and essential supplies for their pets.
Starting Tuesday, Waipio Valley Access Road will only be accessible to residents and farmers. The closure will ensure if evacuation becomes necessary the roads will not be congested.
The Hele-On bus will be halting activity and having selective transit times.
Mayor Roth wants to remind all residents and visitors to take Tropical Storm Calvin seriously and make preparations for impacts that could hit Hawaii.
"While we hope for the best, it's crucial that we plan for the worst," Roth said. "The safety of our community is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that everyone remains safe and well-prepared throughout the duration of the storm."
Mayor Roth looks to remind residents to prepare emergency kits, secure loose outdoor items and to stay informed on the latest weather updates.
Hawaii residents are encouraged to sign up for Everbridge messages from Civil Defense. By signing up for these notifications, residents will receive notifications allowing them to remain informed on the most up-to-date information and make educated decisions.
Residents who receive evacuation orders should promptly follow the orders in a safe manner.
All County camping permits will be cancelled from Tuesday to Wednesday to protect individuals from risks that arise while camping with inimical weather conditions.