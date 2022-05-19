Hawaii Island high school students demand more in addressing sexual misconduct on campus

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A letter has been circulating throughout Kea'au High School over the past few weeks claiming a former student who graduated in 2005 was sexually assaulted by a teacher.
In response, Principal Dean Cevallos wrote to parents and staff explaining that after an investigation, the Department of Education concluded there was not enough information to back the accusations, which were reported five years ago.
But the letter had a ripple effect on current students.
"It's (the letter) brought up a lot of discussion and other people talking about 'what is sexual assault? Have I experienced it?' or talking about things that they did go through on campus as well," Kea'au High student Madelyn Smith said. "Nobody (staff) was really addressing it and talking about it and saying like it's okay if this happened to you."
Fellow Kea'au High student Crislin Stamsos added, "we need a conversation between the students and the faculty, which really, hasn't happened."
To break what they called the silence surrounding sexual misconduct on campus, Smith and Stamsos staged a walk out at school Thursday. The pair is also demanding the school establish a safe space of assault survivors to receive help and support.
"Especially having friends reach out to me and tell me their experiences with reporting sexual harassment cases to admin and having almost nothing done about it, and just feeling really alone and lost," Smith claimed.
When asked if they feel safe on campus, Stamsos replied, "I feel like if I were to get hurt or experience anything that would make me unsafe, I feel like, whoever I report it too wouldn't take it seriously and that's what's causing the issue."
"They (school administration) have told us to hush down because they want to protect their reputation," Stamsos added.
KITV4 reached out to Principal Cevallos and the DOE for comment on how the administration handles sexual harassment and assault, and we are awaiting a response.