Hawaii Island Company Uses The Sun To Produce Plastic Products

Lightmanufacturing Harnesses Energy From The Sun

Hawaii Island is home to a new, more sustainable way to create plastic products.

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) Hawaii is home to a new, more sustainable way to create plastic products.

Saturday is Earth Day and Hawaii is home to a new and more sustainable way to create plastic products using the SUN

A local business is bringing more sustainable manufacturing to Hawaii Island. LightManufacturing developed an innovative way to create rain catchment tanks and other plastic products without fossil fuels. The company uses a field of dozens of giant mirrors (called heliostats) to reflect the sun’s rays into a rotating plastic mold. The concentrated rays produce so much thermal energy that no fossil fuels are needed. So, unlike with traditional plastic molding, there’s no pollution.

An error occurred