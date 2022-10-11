Hawaii Is Ranked Number One As The Most Vegan Friendly In The Nation!

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Islands are ranked Number One as the nost vegan friendly in the nation! The US Census Bureau, Yelp and Happy Cow data was used to create the map of the most number of vegan restaurants per capita which is almost 18 percent in Hawaii.
Vegetarians and others who came to Down to Earth say eating a plant based diet has helped them to improve their health.
Sisi Toro, Down To Earth, “ I have been vegan for 12 and vegetarian for 14 years. My husband is also vegan and he grew up eating a lot of meat I I did as well. But we both love the plant based diet. Impact personal health we both seen incredible changes since going vegan.”
Kym Kanenaka has been a vegetarian for 2 years says, “I’m less tired than I was when I was eating meat. But there’s a stereotype it’s difficult for you to get protein and its harder for you to to feel energized , but that’s not true at all. I have so much energy. I don’t feel sluggish after I eat a meal. Yeah it’s been great!”
Dieticians say, a plant based diet fuel the higher levels of fitness, while reducing our risk of various chronic diseases.
Dash Corpe, Registered Dietician says, “ In Hawaii, we do have a lot of people who have diabetes or cardiovascular issues, so helping them move to a plant based diet can help them to decrease their cholesterol it can even bring down their blood sugars so I want to help people move towards that.”
Corpe says even if you don’t move towards a vegan life style where you get rid of all animal products, she encourages her clients to eat a more plant based diet by adding more plants and reducing animal consumption. She adds, a common misconception is that going vegan is expensive but she suggests you add tofu, beans, nuts, seeds and quinoa to create budget friendly meals while incorporating plant based meals into your diet.
Even, the owners of La Tour Cafe are now working on a plant based concept that they looking to launch in November.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.