Hawaii is ranked #1 as most vegan-friendly state in the nation

HONOLULU (KITV4) The Islands are ranked number one as the most vegan friendly in the nation! The US Census Bureau, Yelp and Happy Cow data was used to create the map of the most number of vegan restaurants per capita, and Hawaii came in at over 18%.

Vegetarians and others who came to the Down to Earth grocery store say eating a plant-based diet has helped them to improve their health. 

