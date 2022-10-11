Hawaii is ranked #1 as most vegan-friendly state in the nation

HONOLULU (KITV4) The Islands are ranked number one as the most vegan friendly in the nation! The US Census Bureau, Yelp and Happy Cow data was used to create the map of the most number of vegan restaurants per capita, and Hawaii came in at over 18%.
Vegetarians and others who came to the Down to Earth grocery store say eating a plant-based diet has helped them to improve their health.
“I have been vegan for 12 and vegetarian for 14 years," says Sisi Toro. "My husband is also vegan and he grew up eating a lot of meat and I did as well. But we both love the plant-based diet. Impact personal health we both seen incredible changes since going vegan.”
Kym Kanenaka has been a vegetarian for 2 years: “I’m less tired than I was when I was eating meat. But there’s a stereotype of, it’s difficult for you to get protein and its harder for you to to feel energized. But that’s not true at all. I have so much energy. I don’t feel sluggish after I eat a meal. It’s been great!”
Dieticians say, a plant-based diet fuel the higher levels of fitness, while reducing our risk of various chronic diseases.
“In Hawaii, we do have a lot of people who have diabetes or cardiovascular issues, so helping them move to a plant based diet can help them to decrease their cholesterol it can even bring down their blood sugars so I want to help people move towards that,” says Dash Corpe, a registered dietician.
Corpe says, even if you don’t move towards a vegan life style where you get rid of all animal products, she encourages her clients to eat a more plant-based diet by adding more plants and reducing animal consumption. She adds, a common misconception is that going vegan is expensive, but she suggests you add tofu, beans, nuts, seeds and quinoa to create budget-friendly meals while incorporating plant based meals into your diet.
Even, the owners of La Tour Cafe are now working on a plant-based concept that they looking to launch in November.
In the study, Oregon, Rhode Island, Maryland and California rounded out the top 5.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.