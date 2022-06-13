Hawaii House Speaker Saiki reacts to January 6th insurrection hearing

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Many Hawaii lawmakers said residents should be concerned about what happened that day on January 6, 2021. They emphasized just because we're more than 5,000 miles away, what happens in Washington D.C can negatively impact people in Hawaii.
State House Speaker Scott Saiki said the false claims that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection hurt the integrity and credibility of elections. He said he wants to see new prosecutions at the federal level to enforce the message that “this cannot happen again. It will not be tolerated.”
Saiki added since the 2020 elections, a few states created stricter voting laws making it more difficult for certain groups of people to vote.
"I am disappointed in the inability from Congress to deal with this situation. If we don’t put a stop on what’s happening, then our government will become an authoritarian form of government where unelected government leaders can dictate and control the lives of individual people," said Saiki.
However, he still expects a high voter turnout this midterm election.
"People have become for aware and engaged since the 2020 election. Hawaii has one of the most secure voting methods so I don't think this affect voting numbers but that type of behavior hurts the credibility of elections," Saiki said.