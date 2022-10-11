Hawaii Homeland Security responds after cyber attack targets 15 Hawaii airport websites

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a cyber-attack targeted landing pages of 15 Hawaii airport websites, including Daniel K. Inouye Inouye Airport, the Hawaii Office of Homeland Security is supporting the response efforts of the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS).
“The State of Hawai‘i, in cooperation with federal partners, routinely works to prepare for and respond to cybersecurity-related incidents,” said Governor David Ige. “This attack was focused only on the public-facing website for the airports and had no impact on internal systems, operations, or traveler safety.”
The cyber attack, called a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, may have been linked to similar incidents around the U.S. by “Killnet”, a Russia-based hacker group.
According to ABC News, over a dozen airport websites were impacted by the "denial of service" attack, says John Hultquist, head of intelligence analysis at cybersecurity firm Mandiant. This type of attack essentially overloads sites by jamming them with artificial users.
“We are in close contact with our federal partners at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the situation,” said Office of Homeland Security Administrator Frank Pace. “Events such as this highlight the importance of all organizations, public and private, remaining vigilant of cyber threats and implementing recommended security measures.”
The Hawaii Office of Homeland Security leads statewide efforts to prevent, respond to, and mitigate any such incident. In 2021, OHS and ETS established the State’s first Cyber Incident and Cyber Disruption Response Plans.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.