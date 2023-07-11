Hawaii High School students gain valuable training from local medical school professors and students

Hawaii high school students are gaining valuable training from local medical school professors and students. This after the pandemic shortened a key summer program at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- (KITV4) Hawaii high school students are gaining valuable training from local medical school professors and students. This comes after the pandemic shortened a key summer program at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.
This year, JABSOM is also offering a free ride to some students who are eager to join the ranks of much needed medical staff in Hawaii.
Ka'ulalani Puaa is a 16-year-old student from Moloka'i. She says she finds the hands on learning amazing. Puaa plans to become a nurse practitioner on her home island.
Throughout the week long program, the students learn from professors and medical school students.
Ricky Ma is a second year medical school student. He is hoping to inspire the next generation in Hawaii to train to be medical professional so they can care for those in their Island home, especially in light of the medical healthcare shortage.
Kaichah Batalona is a 17-Year-Old student from Nanakuli. Batalona says she wants to become a physcian so she can share with others in her community that they can become whoever they desire to be.
This JABSOM program is designed to bridge the gap between education and professional practice while inspiring the young.
Dr. Jill Omori, John A. Burns Medical School - Director of Education says, " The kids really get excited working in real life medical situations.
This week-long summer program for students currently in grades 10-12 provides an engaging, hands-on learning opportunity for students interested in health professions. It is an in-person at the UH Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine in Kaka‘ako.
The program includes gross anatomy laboratory demonstrations, clinical skills laboratories, computerized manikin simulations, and simulated patient interactions that enables students to learn how to:
• describe the epidemiology, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of illnesses common in Hawaii
• perform basic clinical skills such as measuring vital signs and listening to the heart and lungs with stethoscopes
• interview and counsel patients
The Medical Diagnosis and Treatment program is part of UH Mānoa’s Summer Programs.