Hawaii high school seniors can get second chance to attend UH Manoa through summer COP program

HONOLULU (KITV) -- The University of Hawaii at Manoa, through the College Opportunities Program (COP), is giving Hawaii high school seniors who have earned a high school diploma a second chance opportunity to attend the University through a six-week summer program.
COP is seeking applicants who: lack the minimum UH Mānoa admissions requirements, may be economically disadvantaged, in need of a structured college entry, and are able to serve as a positive role model to communities underrepresented at UH Mānoa.
This free six-week summer program runs from July 2, 2023 to August 11, 2023. Those accepted will have the opportunity to live on the Mānoa campus and enrolling in classes designed to upgrade academic and social skills. Room, board, textbooks, and instructional expenses are covered by the program.
Participants who successfully completed the summer program requirements are admitted to UH Mānoa and advance to COP’s First-Year Academic Program in the fall semester.
High school and community organizations can apply for presentation requests at the Google Form here.
During the first year at UH Mānoa, students enroll in university classes and participate in COP activities. Students benefit from “one-stop” advising services at the COP office on issues related to course registration, career planning and exploration, financial aid, on-campus employment, and a variety of other concerns. Note that all college expenses during the first year and beyond becomes the responsibility of the student.