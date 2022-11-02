 Skip to main content
Hawaii high school seniors can get second chance to attend UH Manoa through summer COP program

COP program
UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV) -- The University of Hawaii at Manoa, through the College Opportunities Program (COP), is giving Hawaii high school seniors who have earned a high school diploma a second chance opportunity to attend the University through a six-week summer program. 

COP is seeking applicants who: lack the minimum UH Mānoa admissions requirements, may be economically disadvantaged, in need of a structured college entry, and are able to serve as a positive role model to communities underrepresented at UH Mānoa.

