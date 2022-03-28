 Skip to main content
Hawaii high school robotics competition returns April 1-2

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii high school robotics competition
By Eddie Dowd

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii high school students have just a few days left to prepare before putting their skills to the test in a statewide robotics competition.

The "FIRST Robotics Competition" is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Students at Iolanai School say they have been preparing months for it. Their robot "Eva' has the ability to throw balls and climb.

The group says this is the first in-person competition they've been able to attend since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than two years ago.

A robotics team from Japan is also expected to participate in the competition.

Doors open to the public at 1 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

