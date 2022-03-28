Hawaii high school robotics competition returns April 1-2 By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 28, 2022 Mar 28, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Eddie Dowd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii high school students have just a few days left to prepare before putting their skills to the test in a statewide robotics competition.The "FIRST Robotics Competition" is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center.Students at Iolanai School say they have been preparing months for it. Their robot "Eva' has the ability to throw balls and climb.The group says this is the first in-person competition they've been able to attend since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than two years ago.A robotics team from Japan is also expected to participate in the competition.Doors open to the public at 1 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. COVID-19 Airlines want to drop mask and Covid-19 test rules. What do doctors say about it? By Marnie Hunter, CNN Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robotics Hawaii Competition High School School Sport Student Team Skill Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 Hawaii County ending all COVID-19 health restrictions, effective immediately Updated Feb 28, 2022 Local Alternatives to getting home without driving drunk this holiday season Nov 24, 2021 News Hawaii's newest K-pop-style boy band, Crossing Rain, prepares for show at the Blaisdell Updated Feb 25, 2022 Local Illegal fireworks disturb residents in some Oahu neighborhoods Updated Nov 30, 2021 Local Kauai moving to online-only applications for fireworks permits on Dec. 15 Updated Dec 9, 2021 Local North Korean projectile believed to have exploded soon after launch, South Korea says Updated Mar 15, 2022 Recommended for you