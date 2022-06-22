Hawaii health officials hosting emergency preparedness sessions at Long's Drugs locations

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2018 file photo, provided by NASA, Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii as seen from the International Space Station. Hawaii and the Central Pacific basin should expect two to four hurricanes, tropical depressions or tropical storms this year, federal forecasters said Wednesday, May 18, 2022. There is a 60% chance of a below average season. (NASA via AP, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hurricane season is underway in Hawaii – running from June 1 to Nov. 30. State health officials are teaming up with local emergency management teams and community partners to remind the public about the importance of disaster readiness.
All Hawaii residents are advised to put together a hurricane preparedness pack that will provide the necessary essentials to survive for at least two weeks.
Shelf stable foods, water, medication, and important documents are amongst the recommended items to pack.
Experts say, in addition to potentially saving lives, the more people are prepared the less stress put on emergency teams in times of crisis.
“A lot of times shelters do not provide any supplies for people, so it's good to have two weeks-worth of supplies. The best time to prepare is before a disaster strikes and we really want our communities to be prepared, make a kit, make a plan, and stay informed," said Hawaii Public Health Nurse, Stacy Gibo.
Partners with the Hawaii Department of Health will be hosting emergency preparedness sessions at a number of Longs Drug's locations through the end of July. Those locations are as follows:
Public Health Nurses will be at Longs Drugs locations statewide through July 21 to help families prepare for hurricane season and other natural disasters. Swipe for a list of locations where you can meet with a Public Health Nurse. @PrepareNOWHIpic.twitter.com/KoWtbIEypl