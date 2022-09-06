Hawaii health officials continue campaign to prevent kupuna fall injuries

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is continuing its statewide "fall prevention" campaign in September to keep seniors safer.
The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports that falls are the leading cause of injury among adults age 65 and older, with unintentional falls causing 144 deaths in Hawaii and more than 10,000 emergency room visits per year.
To help prevent this, kupuna and their families are encouraged to participate in several opportunities this month, including tai chi classes, free medication reviews, home safety workshops, and community presentations.
The DOH and the Hawaii Fall Prevention Consortium are sponsoring events in collaboration with The Tai Chi for Health Institute, Times and KTA Pharmacies, Hawaii State Public Libraries, and City Mill:
“Aging Isn’t for the Weak” Fall Prevention Presentations
The Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch (EMSIPSB) schedules additional presentations based on community COVID-19 capabilities. Call 808-733-9202 for when and where the next event will be.
Medication Reviews by Times and KTA Pharmacies
Times and KTA pharmacies statewide are offering medication reviews, which are important for all kupuna that take both medications and over the counter medicine. Medicine can mix incorrectly with others and contribute to dizziness. Kupuna are encouraged to make an appointment so that the pharmacists have the appropriate time to complete the review.
Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention Classes and Instructor Workshop
Oahu YMCA’s Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention (TCAFP) classes are approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Council on Aging to improve balance. An Instructor Workshop is also being offered to re-certify in TCAFP. For information call 808-733-9202 or tap here to learn more.