 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii health officials continue campaign to prevent kupuna fall injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
Elderly hands generic (kupuna)
Courtesy: Eduard Barrios via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is continuing its statewide "fall prevention" campaign in September to keep seniors safer.

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports that falls are the leading cause of injury among adults age 65 and older, with unintentional falls causing 144 deaths in Hawaii and more than 10,000 emergency room visits per year.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK