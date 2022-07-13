Hawai'i health expert pushes for longer quarantine amid slight COVID case rise

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores should peak tonight and gradually lower
Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low- lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premiere Medical Group Hawaii said because many who fall ill with COVID take at-home tests that are not included in the state's case count, Hawaii's actual number of infections is five to seven times higher than what is reported.
Miscovich added many people have not been testing if they get sick soon after recovering from COVID, because they think they still have immunity against the virus.
However, Miscovich suspects the BA 5 variant is now also the dominant strain in Hawai'i and already accounts for over half of Hawai'i's COVID infections.
Because BA 5 replicates quicker than previous strains and attacks cells from a different pathway, Miscovich explained it withstands the immunity people have built from contracting other variants.
"That is very perplexing to a lot of people because they'll be sitting here saying, well I just had COVID a month ago and I started getting this congestion and coughing," Miscovich said.
"That is something we're trying to emphasize with our patients, don't take it for granted, you still should test."
As COVID numbers climb slightly in Hawai'i, Miscovich has pleaded with national experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend the required quarantine period from 5 to 7 days, with mask wearing 5 days after.
Miscovich argued the current 5-day isolation period is insufficient for preventing COVID spread.
"It only represents about a 60 percent reduction in the people who will still be spreading, you have almost a 50 percent chance or more that you will be spreading the virus if you go back out on day 6 or day 7, the whole ways out to day 10," Miscovich elaborated.
In addition to BA 5, Miscovich warned of BA 2.75, another strain currently ripping through India, where the Delta variant emerged.
"That is the next grey cloud and storm cloud on the horizon. It's so contagious, it already pushed BA 5 out of India," Miscovich added.
Miscovich mentioned he and other health experts nationwide are pushing for a new vaccine that will fight BA 5, which could come out in the fall and could be open to all age groups.