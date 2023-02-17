Hawaii has second-lowest gun deaths in the nation

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads may also be closed, along with
property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of
particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big
Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of moisture will remain over the islands through at
least Saturday afternoon, maintaining a threat for heavy
rainfall. The soil across much of the state has been
saturated by recent rain, and a period of moderate intensity
showers could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
1 of 2
FILE - Handguns are on displayed at a gun shop, Thursday, June, 23, 2022 in Honolulu. In Hawaii it's traditionally been practically impossible to obtain police permission to carry a loaded gun in public and so far that hasn't changed even after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to get such permits. Since the decision in June, only one permit has been granted. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)