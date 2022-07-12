Hawaii Gov. David Ige vetoes 28 bills on final day of bill signing period

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than two dozen bills, already passed by the Hawaii state legislature, will be killed by Gov. David Ige.
He released his final veto list Tuesday.
Island agriculture got mixed results this year. After a number of bills passed the legislature, Ige announced he will kill a bill that would assess the health of Hawaii's soils and another allowing farmers already working agricultural park land to extend leases.
"This was a program to support new farmers. Allowing leases to be extended 30 years, we don't believe is fair to all of those in the farming community," said Ige.
While bills to start up a pair of agriculture pilot programs will be allowed to become law.
"Setting up a cover crop pilot program, I am stoked that passed. That will help out our farmers. And also Senate Bill 2218, which would start up a 5-year food hub pilot program," said Sen. Mike Gabbard.
Following the death of foster child Isabella Ariel Kalua., the State Legislature passed a bill to provide more services and monitoring of the state's Child Welfare Service. But the governor said he and lawmakers could not come to an agreement over how the bill was worded.
"We had to look at options available and decided a veto was the only workable option," added Ige.
Lots of noise had been made this legislative session over tour helicopters.
"I know that noise from aircraft is a concern all across the state," said Ige.
Ige initially planned to veto a bill that would form a task force to monitor tour helicopters, but changed his mind after talking with state and US lawmakers. He will also sign another bill, on his previous veto list, that takes aims at invasive axis deer with a DLNR bounty program.
"Everyone agrees this can be an important part of efforts to control the population of axis deer, if we can establish a system that responds to the concerns of the department," said Ige.
The Governor had a high number of bills he vetoed, but still considers the legislative session a good one.
"This has been a very productive session, and I do think the impacts of legislation passed will be far reaching for decades to come," Ige said.
Meanwhile some of the lawmakers, who had their passed bills vetoed, will look at introducing them again next year.
"Sometimes folks don't understand that introduced measures are not always going to get passed. Sometimes it takes four or five years to get good legislation passed," added Gabbard.
Lawmakers told KITV4 Island News they will not come back for a special session to try to override the governor's vetoes.
So, of the 343 bills passed by the state legislature, 317 will go into effect.