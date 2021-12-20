Hawaii Gov. David Ige unveils ambitious 2022 budget plan

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's economy is improving faster than expected, leading Gov. David Ige to unveil an ambitious budget plan that includes increased spending starting next year.
$33 Billion over the next two years, is what Ige wants to spend for the state in his budget. Some of that money would restore services and programs cut during the pandemic, but the governor also wants Hawaii to start saving for the next big economic downturn or natural disaster.
What a difference a year makes. This time in 2020, Ige looked to cut a billion dollars from the budget while every state department faced cuts.
This time around, Hawaii's unemployment rate has dropped to just over 6% while state income keeps going up.
"The current tax revenue growth through the first five months of the fiscal year has grown at an astounding 27%," Ige said.
That is why the governor now wants to restore some services, expand others, and start saving for the future.
"Both the Department of Education and University of Hawaii suffered significant budget reductions at the beginning of the pandemic," added Ige.
That is why education in the islands will get a boost in Ige's latest budget, including $100-million to restore funding cut over the past two years, which could possibly bring back some school programs.
There would also be more than $32 million for extra teacher compensation. Millions more would go into virtual and distance learning.
"This funding will go a long way to stabilize public education, following some challenging economic times," said Department of Education Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi.
In the governor's budget, millions will go to hire hundreds of public safety employees to bring staffing at jails and prisons back up to 2019 levels.
Another area that would seeing a budgetary boost is the John A Burns School of medicine, which would be able to add 20 positions and get $2 million more for medical students to do their residency on neighbor islands.
"What we know is that where medical students practice their residency, is best predictor of where they will serve as professionals. This will help us reduce that doctor shortage that has plagued us for so long," said University of Hawaii President David Lassner.
Ige also wants to reduce Hawaii's housing crisis by setting aside tens of millions for teacher housing in west Oahu and funds for Hawaiian Home Land developments, while stepping on the gas to get the state going on the information super highway.
"During this pandemic, it became evident of our reliance on information technology," Ige said.
He proposes spending more than $33 million for broadband upgrades. Which in turn will give Hawaii more federal funds to expand its information superhighway.
As part of the two year budget, Ige also wants to replenish the emergency and budget reserve fund putting a Billion dollars into the rainy day fund in 2023. He also plans to do all of this with no increase in taxes.