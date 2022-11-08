Hawaii General Election 2022: Live Blog

Hundreds of voters are still standing in line at Honolulu Hale waiting to cast their vote in the 2022 General Election. There is a separate lines for first-time voters to get forms to register.
The lines snake inside and extend outside of the building, where cars are lined up to drop off ballots before polls close at 7 p.m.
Voters who are in line to vote in-person can remain in line after 7 p.m. and will still be allowed to vote.
3 p.m.
It’s Election Night in the United States, with midterm voters set to decide several key races deciding governorships and the balance of power in Congress.
In Hawaii, poll workers are busy counting votes. A number of important races are being decided across the state, but none are as big as the race for governor between Democrat Josh Green and Republican Duke Aiona vying to replace outgoing Gov. David Ige.
The release of numbers will come after 7 p.m. Tuesday, when voter service centers shut down. Anyone who is still in line after 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote and have their vote count. Once every vote is counted, then the first tally will be released.
