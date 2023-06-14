 Skip to main content
Hawaii Gas strike ends after union workers vote on new 3-year contract

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After beginning their strike on June 1st, Hawaii Gas union workers have voted to ratify a new 3-year contract -- ending the weeks-long strike that impacted several businesses across Hawaii. 

The terms of the new agreement include a 15% wage increase over three years, and a flat rate for medical insurance, which represents approximately 10% of the employee medical insurance premium cost. Around 90% of medical insurance premium cost is covered by the company.

On-going Hawaii Gas strike starts to hurt families

