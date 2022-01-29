 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, LLC launches first-ever precovery-pod

  • Updated
  • 0
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Hawaiii Foodservice Alliance, LLC announced the launch of the state's first-ever disaster recovery pre-covery pod.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Hawaiii Foodservice Alliance, LLC announced the launch of the state's first-ever disaster recovery pre-covery pod.

 Courtesy - Hawai'i Foodservice Alliance, LLC

HONOLULU - Hawai'i is one step closer to being prepared if a natural disaster were to strike.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Hawaiii Foodservice Alliance, LLC announced the launch of the state's first-ever disaster recovery pre-covery pod.

According to the HFA, some of Hawaii’s most vulnerable communities are one disaster away from being blocked from emergency services, including food distribution. 

The first-ever food pod of its kind will hold up to 135,000 healthy, shelf-stable meals that can be stored for 25 years, providing the most vulnerable communities with an opportunity to ensure they have food supplies in place before a disaster happens.

Chad Buck, CEO of HFA, says the idea was born following Hurricane Iselle hitting the Big Island in 2014.

Winds took out the power for about 1,000 residents and HFA team members from the Big Island and O'ahu were there to deliver food. Buck says that is when they realized no one else was providing food - not the county and not the state.

Since 2014, HFA has been working with HiEMA, FEMA, and Hawaii Emergency Management to develop this project.

"We are 2,000 miles away from everywhere, we import almost 100% of the food we eat here," said Buck. "Probably more than anywhere, Hawaii is more prone to natural disaster and difficulties trying to resupply the supply chains than any other place on the planet."

The state’s first pre-pod will be housed in Waianae and maintained by the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. With Waianae’s limited access, it is the ideal location to place the first pre-pod.

WATCH the full interview with Chad Buck below:

Live interview with Chad Buck, CEO of Hawaii Foodservice Alliance
 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you