Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, LLC launches first-ever precovery-pod

HONOLULU - Hawai'i is one step closer to being prepared if a natural disaster were to strike.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Hawaiii Foodservice Alliance, LLC announced the launch of the state's first-ever disaster recovery pre-covery pod.
According to the HFA, some of Hawaii’s most vulnerable communities are one disaster away from being blocked from emergency services, including food distribution.
The first-ever food pod of its kind will hold up to 135,000 healthy, shelf-stable meals that can be stored for 25 years, providing the most vulnerable communities with an opportunity to ensure they have food supplies in place before a disaster happens.
Chad Buck, CEO of HFA, says the idea was born following Hurricane Iselle hitting the Big Island in 2014.
Winds took out the power for about 1,000 residents and HFA team members from the Big Island and O'ahu were there to deliver food. Buck says that is when they realized no one else was providing food - not the county and not the state.
Since 2014, HFA has been working with HiEMA, FEMA, and Hawaii Emergency Management to develop this project.
"We are 2,000 miles away from everywhere, we import almost 100% of the food we eat here," said Buck. "Probably more than anywhere, Hawaii is more prone to natural disaster and difficulties trying to resupply the supply chains than any other place on the planet."
The state’s first pre-pod will be housed in Waianae and maintained by the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. With Waianae’s limited access, it is the ideal location to place the first pre-pod.
