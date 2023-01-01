Hawaii first responders busy with fireworks-related calls over New Years

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New Year's Eve into New Year's Day was extremely busy for first responders. The Honolulu Fire and Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to over 200 calls.
Many of those calls were related to illegal fireworks. They are meant only for professionals, but many residents decided to set them off anyway, leading to serious injuries.
The director of Honolulu Emergency Services, Dr. James Ireland, says there were more serious injuries this year compared to last year.
"Quite a few injuries from aerial fireworks striking people mostly in the face which caused devastating facial injuries, but also in genitals, neck, and other extremities," Ireland said.
EMS received 12 firework-related calls and HFD received 10 -- an increase from years past.
A 12-year-old girl was struck in the face by a firework in Waianae and treated by EMS with life saving measures and is still in critical condition.
EMS is still understaffed and says it is glad they were able to respond quickly to everyone in need of care.
"I can't thank them enough for coming in and helping and saving lives whether than being home with their families but that is their job and that's what they do and they do it 24/7 all year around, but basically last night was a pretty brutal night," Ireland said.
Other people suffered with vision issues, injuries to hands, and breathing issues from the smoke.
First responders say they were saddened to hear of all the injuries that occurred this new year, but say it was expected.
The Fire Captain and public information officer for the Honolulu Fire Department, Malcolm Medrano, says his team is fully prepared to respond to this volume of calls and treat everyone in need of medical attention.
"It doesn't make us angry. We are prepared. We know what we're signing up for and what oath we took and our mission is still the same -- to provide for a safer community through prevention, preparedness, and effective emergency response," Medrano said.
These departments hope there are less injuries next new year, but say preventative action needs to be taken to achieve that. Officials are in support of legislation that will enforce the ban on fireworks.