 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hawaii first responders busy with fireworks-related calls over New Years

  • Updated
  • 0
EMS responds to injuries caused by fireworks

New Year's Eve into New Years Day was extremely busy for first responders. The Honolulu Fire and Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to over 200 calls.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New Year's Eve into New Year's Day was extremely busy for first responders. The Honolulu Fire and Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to over 200 calls.

Many of those calls were related to illegal fireworks. They are meant only for professionals, but many residents decided to set them off anyway, leading to serious injuries.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred