 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Firefighter's Union Concerned About Older Fire Trucks

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire Fighters Union Concerned Over Fire Truck Blaze

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association is concerned after a Honolulu fire truck caught on fire on the H-2 Freeway Friday night. The fire truck, known as Tower 40, was built in 2002.

The president of the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association says aging fire trucks are a major concern for those fighting on the front lines.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to cyip@kitv.com

Tags

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred