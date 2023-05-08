Hawaii Firefighter's Union Concerned About Older Fire Trucks

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association is concerned after a Honolulu fire truck caught on fire on the H-2 Freeway Friday night. The fire truck, known as Tower 40, was built in 2002.
The president of the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association says aging fire trucks are a major concern for those fighting on the front lines.
Robert Lee – President; Hawaii Fire Fighters Association says," It’s a huge safety issue. And a union issue making sure that the most important equipment that a fire fighter has is of the best quality that we can service the public with. Firetrucks are the biggest deal as we have as a union that is our largest piece of equipment and that firetruck determines the safety of not just the crew but how efficient and effective we can be at a fire scene. There’s nothing more important then the firetruck.”
Lee says, mechanics were working on the truck and were driving it on the H-2 Freeway Friday night when the driver realized the truck caught fire. The driver was able to put out the fire and investigators are now working to determine exactly how the fire started.
in a written response, the Honolulu Fire department says it has a robust apparatus replacement program that is constantly monitored and evaluated to ensure the HFD’s operational needs are achieved and a high-level of service is provided to the community.
And HFD says, of the 67 Fire Units islandwide 62% have been replaced in the last 12 years. Plus, HFD says Apparatuses have a life span of up to 20 years, and the average age of the HFD’s units or trucks is 8 years.
