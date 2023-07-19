Hawaii Filmmaker Premieres “Growing Up Local” in Honolulu

Hawaiʻi filmmaker and director James Sereno’s new film, Growing Up Local, is a locally diverse coming-of-age film that explores three generations of the Nagata family. The film tells the universal story of the conflict between a father and a son and the expectations and burdens that are passed on from generation to generation. Photo Courtesy:
HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- Hawaiʻi filmmaker and director James Sereno’s new film, Growing Up Local, is a locally diverse coming-of-age film that explores three generations of the Nagata family. The film tells the universal story of the conflict between a father and a son and the expectations and burdens that are passed on from generation to generation.
The film’s backdrop takes place in the town of Waimānalo, on the Windward side of the island of Oʻahu, and Pālolo, a town just behind the Koʻolau Mountains. The film uncovers a boy’s struggle to establish his identity beyond his father’s fists and his loyalty to his friends.
Director of New Local Film "Growing up Local" Talks about Ohana in Hawaii
The film stars local actors, Albert Ueligitone (Inhumans, Magnum P.I.), Natalie Young Albanese (Meleʻs Kapu, 6B: An Anthology of Hawaii Films) and newcomer, Makoa Sanchez.
The film also includes such acclaimed names as songwriter, singer and theater producer, Taimane who provided the musical score and first Poet Laureate of Hawaiʻi and internationally renowned poet and storyteller, Kealoha who provided the spoken word.
"We are excited to finally share Growing Up Local with a Hawaiʻi audience," said Director James Sereno. "We wanted to make a film that takes audiences beyond the stereotypical view of Hawaiʻi and goes deeper into a world and a culture that many call home. This film has been a labor of love for our entire team, and we look forward to seeing how audiences react."
The premiere will be followed by a Q&A with the director and members of the cast and crew follows:
∙ Friday, August 4, 2023: Consolidated Theatres Pearlridge, 7:00 pm
∙ Saturday, August 5, 2023: Consolidated Theatres Ward, 7:00 pm