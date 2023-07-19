 Skip to main content
Hawaii Filmmaker Premieres "Growing Up Local" in Honolulu

Hawaii Filmmaker Premieres “Growing Up Local” in Honolulu

Hawaiʻi filmmaker and director James Sereno’s new film, Growing Up Local, is a locally diverse coming-of-age film that explores three generations of the Nagata family. The film tells the universal story of the conflict between a father and a son and the expectations and burdens that are passed on from generation to generation. Photo Courtesy: 

KITV4's Cynthia Yip talks with the Filmmaker about "Growing up Local", a film that goes beyond the stereotypical view of Hawaii and digs deeper into the place many call home.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- Hawaiʻi filmmaker and director James Sereno’s new film, Growing Up Local, is a locally diverse coming-of-age film that explores three generations of the Nagata family. The film tells the universal story of the conflict between a father and a son and the expectations and burdens that are passed on from generation to generation.

The film’s backdrop takes place in the town of Waimānalo, on the Windward side of the island of Oʻahu, and Pālolo, a town just behind the Koʻolau Mountains. The film uncovers a boy’s struggle to establish his identity beyond his father’s fists and his loyalty to his friends.

