Hawaii Fashion Designer Kumu Micah Kamohoalii hits the runways of Milan for Fashion Week

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Native Hawaiian fashion designer Kumu Micah Kamohoali'i is making history as the first Hawaiian designer hitting the runways of Europe in Paris and Milan plus, the streets of London to say aloha to Queen Elizabeth.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Native Hawaiian fashion designer Kumu Micah Kamohoali'i is making history as the first Hawaiian designer hitting the runways of Europe in Paris and Milan plus, the streets of London to say aloha to Queen Elizabeth.
Kumu Micah Kamohoalii, Dezigns by Kamohoalii says “We had an opportunity to honor the Aliii here…the monarch that is here the way we would honor our own monarch at home. So we put on all our traditional garments our feather capes, came with us we put them all on I wore my malo, and we headed out. To sing Aloha Oe to the Queen as she passed by.
At Milan Fashion Week, Dezigns By Kamohoalii presented and after a show stopping performance, was then invited to present a second time at the Prima Milan Fashion Week Show that featured high profile European designers. Kamohoalii was the first outsider invited to walk on their sold out runway at Milan’s famous Palazzo Barozzi. A show stopper indeed, Kamohoalii unveiled 40 pieces in a new collection, different from his 40 pieces in London Fashion Week.
Kumu Micah Kamohoalii, Dezigns by Kamohoalii says, “We’re showcasing kapa fashions at Milan fashion week. The origins of our people. The origins of our fabric and our clothing. “We have traditional as well as modern pieces that are being showcased. Chanting for fabric and the origins of our fabric in Hawaii.”
His performance entitled Ka Hale Kua honored his family’s revival work with the Art of Kapa. Fired up, Kamohoalii came out on the runway chanting and pounding Kapa with his halau members, which led into his first traditional looks that had a modern spin of traditional Kapa wear. His stunning team of 35 models wowed the Italian crowd as they roared in applause of gratitude for the Hawaiian designer.
Kumu Micah Kamohoalii, Dezigns by Kamohoalii says, “Our story we are telling there is about kapa and Ka Hale Kua or the kapa beating house. Our fashions are different our story is different. We are connecting to fashion houses in Italy and Hawaiian history our Princess Pauahi traveled through Milan."
Kumu worked with Maui Divers Jewelry to create exclusive jewelry pieces using his own patterns and designs. He unveiled 20 big pieces, including an all gold 7 pound Maile Lei that Kamohoalii wore at the finale of his showcase while dancing to a song about Kalakaua and Kapiolani’s crown jewels that came from Italy.
Kumu Micah Kamohoalii, Dezigns by Kamohoalii says, “We’re making Hawaii proud, one stop at a time everywhere we go we’re sharing our aloha, through Europe. “
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.