Hawaii Fashion Designer Kumu Micah Kamohoalii Hits The Runways Of Milan Fashion Week

Native Hawaiian fashion designer Kumu Micah Kamohoali'i is making history by hitting the runways of Europe, making him the first ever Hawaiian designer invited to present in three European Fashion Weeks. Kamohoali'i will bring the essence of Hawaii to Europe through a three part cultural showcase featuring Hawaiian runway models (including his immediate family members), kapa pounding, chanting, and performances by award-winning vocalists Amy Hanaiali‘i, Kainani Kahauna'ele, musician Jeff Peterson; and dancers from his Halau Na Kipu‘upu‘u performing ancient and modern dances.
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Native Hawaiian fashion designer Kumu Micah Kamohoali'i is making history as the first Hawaiian designer hitting the runways of Europe in Paris and Milan plus, the streets of London to say aloha to Queen Elizabeth.

Kumu Micah Kamohoalii, Dezigns by Kamohoalii says “We had an opportunity to honor the Aliii here…the monarch that is here the way we would honor our own monarch at home. So we put on all our traditional garments our feather capes, came with us we put them all on I wore my malo, and we headed out. To sing Aloha Oe to the Queen as she passed by.

