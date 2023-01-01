Hawaii families are eager to start their new year's resolutions

ALA MOANA, HAWAII (KITV4) - 2023 is bringing in many different changes for people in the islands.
“I want to eat more vegetables this year because I didn’t last year,” said Yoshi, a young boy at Ala Moana Beach.
This was followed by his sister, Annie, who said she wanted to read more in 2023.
The most common new year's resolutions are eating healthier and hitting the gym.
"I work as a nurse so I would like to be a lot healthier when I’m talking to my patients about their health. I think that would be a big step for me, being healthy and showing them that’s the way to go," said Donna Jackson, visitor from Michigan.
In Hawaii, many residents said they plan to enjoy the state’s sunshine more often and stop staying indoors.
"I want to do more walking and jogging to maintain a better health. I am two-time cancer survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Cancer,” said Lee G, a Waipahu resident.
Aside from making healthier choices, many said they faced hardships in 2022 and their new year’s resolution is about staying hopeful.
”In 2022, I was getting back on my feet and I went through a job loss so I’m looking for a job right now but I’m keeping my hopes up. I think something is going to come along,” said Jasmin Terukina, Nuuanu resident.
Terukina said being more grateful is on the top of her list.
A father who denied an on-camera but told KITV4 he plans to stop drinking and smoking entirely to set a better example for his children. He said this will boost his immune system which will give him more energy to spend time with his family in 2023.
