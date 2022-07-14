 Skip to main content
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decrease
from tonight through Friday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and
dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Hawaii emergency operation center activated in preparation for heavy rains and winds from Hurricane Darby

  • Updated
  • 0
Hurricane Darby 1

HONOLULU (KITV4) – As Hurricane Darby makes it way closer to Hawaii, state emergency officials are taking extra precautions.

The HI-EMA, or emergency management agency, activated the state’s operation center Thursday morning, in an effort to monitor the storm as it crossed into the central Pacific.

Hurricane Darby slowly weakening, expected to pass south of Big Island | 11 a.m. UPDATE

The activation to Level 3, one step above normal operations, provides additional resources to plan for potential impacts and coordinate with Hawaii’s counties and our other partners if they need support to cope with any consequences from the storm.

“While the National Weather Service expects Darby to weaken and pass to our south this weekend, the remains of the tropical system could still bring several inches of rain and locally strong winds to the Big Island and Maui by Saturday,” said Luke Meyers, administrator of HI-EMA. “When you combine those potential impacts with the high surf we expect this weekend, we want to make sure we’re ready for anything, just in case.”

Darby was about 850 miles east of Hilo Thursday and still showing winds near 100 mph as it moved over cooler waters.

“Darby provides a reminder that hurricane season can threaten Hawaii even if a storm passes well offshore, with wind, coastal waves and local flooding of roads and low-lying areas all possible,” Adam Weintraub, Communications Director for the Hawaii Department of Defense announced in a press release.

HI–EMA recommends the following tips for safety and hurricane preparedness:

-Check the places where you live, work and play for potential hazards, such as blocked drainage or tree limbs that could blow through a window or roof — there’s still time to get ready.

-Top up the fuel tank and charge mobile phones, in case power fails or you need to move someplace safer.

-Make sure you have water and food supplies, necessary medicine, masks and sanitizer, battery-powered radio and other emergency supplies. HI-EMA recommends that residents are Two Weeks Ready, but even a few days’ worth makes you more prepared.

- Don't forget about pet supplies: food, water, medicine, and crates/blankets. 

