Hawaii emergency officials urge residents, visitors to prepare for incoming Kona Low storm

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon. This
watch may need to be extended beyond Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the islands from Thursday into the weekend. Heavy rainfall
will begin Thursday on the Big Island, spreading to the
remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy
rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated
areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Residents and visitors on all Hawaiian islands are urged to prepare for an incoming Kona Low storm system, with high wind, high surf, thunderstorms and locally heavy rain expected starting Thursday morning and lasting until Saturday afternoon, according to emergency officials.
According to the National Weather Service’s Honolulu office, the heavy rain will first start to impact the Big Island beginning on Thursday before quickly spreading across the rest of the state, with the potential for significant flooding.
“Unstable conditions from a Kona Low system are expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall, starting Thursday at the eastern end of the state and moving to the west,” the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) wrote on social media about the incoming storm. “Heavy rain over saturated soils could pose a risk of flash flooding, road closures, property damage and landslides.”
A fast-moving Kona Low hit the state back in mid-December 2022. But a slower-moving storm that hit the state in 2021 caused millions of dollars in damage from landslides and extensive flooding on Oahu and Maui, respectively. It may have also contributed to a landslide on Kauai, according HIEMA.
The outlook on this incoming storm is not yet known. No word yet on if the State Emergency Operations Center will be activated ahead of this storm.
How to Prepare for Severe Weather1. Secure loose outdoor furniture/equipment2. Check your Emergency Kit3. Check out the latest weather updates at https://t.co/GJzvlBt4nM4. Use mPING for reporting!5. Check with Local County Officials, consider rescheduling outdoor activities pic.twitter.com/WvkiUwPN6V
