Hawaii emergency officials call for hurricane preparedness, even as Hurricane Darby weakens

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With whipping winds and heavy rains, Hurricane Darby has officially crossed into the Central Pacific.
Though forecasted to weaken within the coming days, areas of the Big Island and Maui could still see several inches of rain, strong winds, and high surf through the weekend.
In an effort to increase storm tracking efforts and ready additional resources, should they be needed, the Hawaii State Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) has activated its Emergency Operations Center.
"You never know what the results of a storm are going to require in the way of a state response," explained HIEMA spokesman, Adam Weintraub. "It could be anything from dam safety, to making a decision about moving ships out of port, to road repairs. Any of those are possible outcomes, so we want to be ready in case the storm does anything unexpected."
Hurricanes are unexpected, but never impossible. Though the state has only seen 30 hurricanes come within 200 miles of the islands, since 1950, the potential is there four to five times each hurricane season, according to the Weather Channel.
So why don't we see more critical hurricane activity here?
"It's hard to get a strong system to impact the Hawaiian Islands coming in directly from the east because of the cooler waters coming in from the east," explained hurricane expert, Rich Knapp, of the Weather Channel.
"And especially in this case with Darby, the stronger wind shear that will tear apart the thunder storm activity. But that doesn't mean we are immune. There is no trend toward lesser hurricane risk in Hawaii. It's just that we're generally less at risk than other places on the globe," Knapp added.
As of Friday morning, Hurricane Darby was about 600 miles southeast of Hilo. But local and state agencies continuing to emphasize the importance of emergency readiness.
"The more prepared we get our resident and our visitors to take care of themselves in an emergency, the more our first responders can concentrate on the most important needs and the people who need it the most," Weintraub said.
And as Darby passes by the island chain, those officials remind residents it's never too early to prepare.