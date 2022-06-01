Hawaii Emergency Management talks hurricane preparedness as storm season begins

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It’s officially Hurricane Season in Hawaii and, despite a below-average season forecasted, state and local emergency officials are urging residents to make sure they’re prepared.
KITV4 spoke with Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HiEMA) Communication Director Adam Weintraub to find out what essential items Hawaii residents need in order to be prepared in case of an emergency, as well as what other preparations to consider in the event of a disaster.
KITV4: What are the essentials that HiEMA recommends residents have in preparation for hurricane season?
Weintraub: For any kind of disaster we recommend that folks are ’14-days ready.’ Hawaii is in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and a good long way from help should something happen. So we recommend people keep food and water in your home if you have room to accommodate it – 14 days’ worth of emergency supplies. And include things like necessary medication.
You may also want to set aside some important papers, like a Passport, insurance documents, things like that, in a waterproof plastic bag, so that if you need them to grab and go…you’ve got them ready and at hand.
We also recommend that if something happens that affects the whole area and an evacuation is necessary, that you keep a go-bag ready with a couple of days’ worth of those same supplies, so that if you need to go to an evacuation shelter you can do it as quickly and efficiently as possible.
KITV4: Other than supplies, what else should residents consider when preparing for hurricane season?
Weintraub: One of the things that’s very likely to happen during a significant storm is the power could go out. So, if you’ve got an extra battery for your cellphone, you’ll want to have a battery-powered radio or one you can power up with a crank or one you can set out in the sun…to get a solar charge.
If there is a significant power failure or some of the infrastructure on the islands goes down, broadcast radio may be the only way to get crucial emergency response information. So we do recommend folks keep a radio as part of their kit.
KITV4: How is HiEMA preparing for hurricane season?
Weintraub: We do hold our Makani Pahili Hurricane Preparedness drills. This was the first year since COVID hit where we had done an in-person Makani Pahili, where we simulated the standing up of our emergency operations center.
A lot of the emergency response takes place at the local level. So we coordinate a lot with our partners at the county level and across state and federal government to assure that the lines of communication are open, that we’ve got ways to exchange information about the kinds of resources that are needed to respond, and to make sure that those things are being delivered efficiently and effectively.
So, we’ve been drilling and testing our systems and finding the weak spots so that we shore them up.
KITV4: Oahu Emergency Management issued a press release recently that residents should consider supply chain issues when planning and prepping for hurricane season. Is that something HiEMA recommends, too?
Weintraub: We’re all aware that there are supply chain issues that are affecting shipping worldwide. We haven’t seen specific concerns that say ‘stock up on this or stock up on that’…but I think the message we’d like people to hear is plan ahead and take advantage of what is usually a slow start to the season and to do the kinds of projects early in the season that you’d usually wait until later for.
I don’t want to cause a run on the stores or anything like that, but just be aware that there may be some materials that are a little harder to get than usual. But if you start to work [on your supplies] a little earlier, you’re less likely to be effected by [potential supply chain] problems.
There’s also one thing we like to recommend early in the season and it’s that many people who think about flood insurance don’t think about it until the storm already has a name and it’s on its way toward the islands. It can take as much as 30 days to get a flood insurance policy in place. So talk to your insurance agent early in the season if you want to protect your property. Make sure you have enough time to get that coverage stood up.
KITV4: How big of a concern is supply chain issues and are their certain products that are harder to get than others?
Weintraub: We’re not aware of any significant supply chain issues for vital necessities. I think it’s just a call to be mindful. We don’t want panic buying. But you can use existing water bottles to store water for future use. I wouldn’t say you need to run right out and stock up on any individual supplies.
The place that we’re concerned about a potential supply chain issue is, if a storm does affect the islands, particularly if a storm hits on the south side of Oahu where our port is located, where our airports are located – we’re a long way from help if we need help. And we have to be aware that there are certain kinds of storms that could make it harder for us to get the supplies that we need after a storm incident.
So that’s why we recommend that 14-day stance. So that if we were to get a strike on the south shore of Oahu, it could disrupt shipping for quite a long time. So if you have that 14-days in hand, you’re a lot more equipped to help your own family…and to help your neighbors around you until help does arrive from the outside.
KITV4: What would you tell residents who may have seen a below-average hurricane season forecast, and who may not be taking things so seriously?
Weintraub: We’re hopeful the forecast comes true. But we’ve seen recently that you don’t have to have a direct hit from a storm to see significant damage to the islands. Even our Kona Low back in December did millions of dollars in damage from flooding and from landslides.
We are hopeful the La Nina situation does reduce the number of storms that could potentially affect Hawaii, but we have to assume there’s a possibility that one could be heading for us. So if you take steps now to be ready for it, whatever happens, you’re good to go.
The annual National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Central Pacific Hurricane Center 2022 outlook predicted two to four hurricanes, tropical depressions or tropical storms – a 60% chance for a below-average season.
Officials said below-average sea temperatures associated with La Nina east of Hawaii where storms form factored into this year’s prediction.
Still, NOAA Central Pacific Hurricane Center Director Chris Brenchley said during the May 18 forecast presser, “it only takes one [hurricane] wandering into the vicinity of the state to cause a tremendous amount of potential impact.”
Hurricane Season for the Central Pacific runs from June 1 to Nov. 31.