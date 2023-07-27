 Skip to main content
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency produces new video series offering emergency tips

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) created a new video series that will help all state residents to get “2 Weeks Ready” for an emergency.

The video series will highlight what “2 Weeks Ready” means, how to meet the specific needs of your household during an emergency, and tips on how to overcome obstacles when building a stockpile of food, water, medicine, and other vital supplies.

moped crash

