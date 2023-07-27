Hawaii Emergency Management Agency produces new video series offering emergency tips

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) created a new video series that will help all state residents to get “2 Weeks Ready” for an emergency.
The video series will highlight what “2 Weeks Ready” means, how to meet the specific needs of your household during an emergency, and tips on how to overcome obstacles when building a stockpile of food, water, medicine, and other vital supplies.
All of the episodes are written and produced by the HI-EMA staff and each episode is 2 minutes long. Topics that are included are things such as how to build a kit that goes with your ohana’s needs and whether your household includes any keiki, kupuna, pets, or all of the above. The first three episodes are available to watch on HI-EMA’s YouTube channel and website.
“We’ve talked a lot in the past few years about the importance of being ‘2 Weeks Ready,’ but these videos really focus on providing step-by-step guidance on how each ohana can get to that goal.” Said HI-EMA James Barros.
HI-EMA plans on putting out 15 episodes that will be released on Thursdays throughout the summer. Additional episodes, that allow HI-EMA to answer questions from the public, are also being planned.
“We understand that emergency preparedness isn’t easy. These videos make it easier, by breaking preparedness down to one step at a time and offering advice on specific obstacles that people face.” Said Barros.
Your ohana can start to be “2 weeks ready” by simply buying cans of food or setting aside any extra cans you may have. Along with communicating with neighbors about their emergency plans and see if they need help organizing one. By doing small things like this will allow for first responders to focus on the communities and people who have been hit the hardest.
“Even a few days of supplies is better than nothing! So, take the first steps and over time you and your ohana will be better prepared for a hurricane, tsunami, or other disaster.” Said Barros.