Hawaii economy nearly 80% of pre-pandemic level

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- How close is Hawaii to fiscal recovery from this pandemic?
The state economist says we are almost 80% there, but a full recovery will likely take a few more years.
Hawaii's COVID cases counts have been dropping, and so has the state's unemployment rate.
Those numbers have been going down, as other positive economic indicators have been rising, including retail and wholesale incomes.
"We see the economic recovery is very strong," said Eugene Tian, Hawaii State Economist.
Tian predicts Hawaii will see fiscal growth at just over 3 percent this year, but it will be a while before we return to pre-pandemic levels.
"From our projection, the full recovery won't happen until 2025. It will take a few years," added Tian.
Unlike other recessions, this time bankruptcies and personal incomes did not drop dramatically - thanks to billions of dollars in federal relief funds.
"During past recessions usually personal household income decreases, but we saw a big increase in 2020, and 2021. We expect personal income to decrease in 2022," stated Tian.
One measure of Hawaii's economy is the tourism industry. Numbers of visitors look much more promising this year.
"You are going to get a bump over spring break, and then June, July and August will be extremely strong," said Hawaii Tourism Authority President john De Fries.
He said pent up demand from leisure travelers is expected to fuel the boost, but demand from Hawaii's business travelers and those headed to conventions remains weak.
"The remainder of 2022 and 2023 will be relatively soft, conventions have to make the decision to cancel or re-book to another destination. So the next 18 months we are not going to see a recovery in that market," added De Fries.
State tourism experts expect more international travelers to begin to return, after a record setting fiscal year for visitors from the mainland.
"We'll see an increase in Japanese travelers right after spring break, who are anxious to get back here," said De Fries.
It is not guaranteed Hawaii will reach pre-pandemic levels again. A breakout of another COVID variant could stall Hawaii's economic recovery, while the highest inflation rate in 30 years is also slowing the state's recovery.
"Without this increase in inflation, the economic growth would be even higher," added Tian.