Hawaii drivers look for relief from skyrocketing gas prices

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Skyrocketing prices at the pump have some residents asking for relief.
In the past year, Hawaii gas prices have jumped by a $1.50 a gallon.
But instead of trying to lower prices at the pump, Hawaii lawmakers look at ways to get residents away from gas powered cars.
As gas prices shoot skyward, there is pain at the pump.
"It is high, but what are you going to do? You have to pay it," said Makiki resident Wes Hashimoto.
Some states are doing something about it, by suspending their gas taxes.
In Hawaii, a federal tax of 18 and one-half cent is tacked onto each gallon of gas.
Another 16 cents goes into the State Highway Fund.
The county taxes range from 16 1/2-24 cents a gallon.
For Oahu drivers, that adds up to 51 cents per gallon in taxes.
Local lawmakers are not looking at suspending Hawaii's gas tax.
"What we've found is that in other places even if we reduce the gas tax itself, retailers jack up the price of gas. So consumers don't see a benefit. It is actually worse because counties and state have less money to fill potholes and keep roads up to date," said Senator Chris Lee.
Instead, local lawmakers have been advancing bills to provide financial incentive to get people out of gas guzzling cars.
"There are bills that subsidize electric bikes and mopeds. Those would help folks that are lower income, and students who use them to get around," added Lee.
In the past, Hawaii has passed a gas cap to limit rising prices, but Lee said that would not work in this case.
"The pressure is coming from outside of Hawaii, from global energy prices. Even a gas cap wouldn't help the situation because retailers wouldn't be able to sell gas for a profit or even at cost - if the cost of fossil fuels goes up," stated Lee.
Franklin Young used to be the Chairman of Hawaii's Petroleum Advisory Council. He suggests one way to ease the pain at the pump would be with a tax credit, "If you want to pass the savings onto the consumer, the consumers could save their receipts and get a tax credit by the end of the year. That way it actually goes to the consumer."
That measure would not bring immediate relief though, instead drivers would have to wait until next year to benefit.
But Young added there is something Governor Ige could do right now: Eliminate or reduce the state's ethanol requirement on gasoline.
"Ethanol reduces your mileage by 10%. So if they got rid of ethanol it would raise mileage by 10%, which would be like a 10% discount on gas," added Young.
Unless something is done, drivers will only be able to watch the price of gas soar higher.
Some industry experts say don't be surprised if gas on Oahu hits $6 a gallon.
Prices that high could cause even more residents to cut back on their driving.
"I would still be driving, just not as much and not as far," stated Hashimoto.
Suspending state taxes alone would cost Hawaii about $6 million each month.
Governor David Ige has said instead of suspending those taxes, he is in favor of giving residents a $100 rebate to help with rising prices for gas and everything else.