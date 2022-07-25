 Skip to main content
Hawaii DOH to open appointments for monkeypox vaccine to those at highest risk of infection

US set to offer monkeypox vaccines in states with high case rates

The Biden Administration is expected to detail plans to roll out more monkeypox vaccines across the U.S. and pictured, an employee of the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic works in a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany, May 24.

 Lukas Barth/Reuters/FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health says beginning July 27 it will open monkeypox vaccination appointments to state residents who are at a higher risk of infection.

According to the DOH, Those eligible to make an appointment include people 18 years or older who have had exposure to person confirmed to have been infected with the virus within the last 14 days. Gay, bisexual, or other men who have had sex with men and transgender individuals who have had high-risk contact in venues where monkeypox is known to be spreading within the last 14 days.

