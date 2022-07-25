Hawaii DOH to open appointments for monkeypox vaccine to those at highest risk of infection

The Biden Administration is expected to detail plans to roll out more monkeypox vaccines across the U.S. and pictured, an employee of the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic works in a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany, May 24.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health says beginning July 27 it will open monkeypox vaccination appointments to state residents who are at a higher risk of infection.
According to the DOH, Those eligible to make an appointment include people 18 years or older who have had exposure to person confirmed to have been infected with the virus within the last 14 days. Gay, bisexual, or other men who have had sex with men and transgender individuals who have had high-risk contact in venues where monkeypox is known to be spreading within the last 14 days.
People who fall into the categories listed are asked to call the DOH at 808-586-4462 to make an appointment. The line will be open Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Health officials say they are only distributing vaccine to local county providers who have directly reached individuals at higher risk of monkeypox exposure.
“We continue to work on equitable distribution of monkeypox vaccine,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “We thank the community for its patience as we vaccinate those most at risk for infection or severe illness, and thank our partners for stepping up to provide vaccines in the community.”
Hawaii has received 1,400 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine. The DOH was allotted the doses from the Strategic National Stockpile and will receive more doses as supply is replenished. Demand is expected to outpace the supply, DOH said.
Health officials say monkeypox shares many commonalities with smallpox, like causing blistering skin rashes. It is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure, the DOH said.
Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox as well as close, prolonged contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.
