Hawaii DOH revises the state’s isolation & quarantine policy

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo
Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Hawaii's Department of Health is asking for those who are ill to stay pro-active with contact tracing
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has revised the state's COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidelines and will adopt those similar by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The new policy and changes go into effect on Monday, January 3, 2022.
“We are adopting the CDC recommendations as one part of effort our to blunt the current very rapid spread of the Omicron variant. These guidelines are practical to implement, making it easier for people to do the right thing. The guidance also acknowledges the waning immunity we are seeing with time after initial vaccination,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.
The new guidance is as follows:
If COVID-19 is positive regardless of vaccination status
Isolate for at least 5 days and until symptoms are gone.
Continue to wear a mask for five days after isolation.
If exposed to COVID-19:
Boosted, or fully vaccinated within past six months (or within past 2 months if J&J)
No need to quarantine
Wear a mask for ten days
Get tested on day five.
Neither boosted nor fully vaccinated:
Quarantine for five days
Wear a mask for five days after quarantine
Get tested on day five
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild symptoms, should stay home from work, school, and other activities. Those with symptoms who have not been tested should be tested as soon as possible.
“The new policies underscore the benefits of booster shots. People who are boosted and do not have symptoms will not need to quarantine after exposure to someone who is COVID positive,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “Mask wearing is a key part of the updated guidance. We know how important masks are in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”